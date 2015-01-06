GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles on supply concern, euro up ahead of French vote
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
WASHINGTON Jan 6 President Barack Obama plans to nominate community banker Allan Landon for a seat on the U.S. Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Landon, a partner with private investment fund Community BanCapital, served as chief executive of the Bank of Hawaii until 2010. The source said the White House would announce the nomination later on Tuesday.
Landon, reached by telephone, declined to comment and referred calls to the White House press office. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Howard Schneider; Editing by Chris Reese)
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.