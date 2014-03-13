BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct, plans preference share issue
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy stance is "approximately appropriate" and central bankers still don't have to adjust policies to ward off inflation, the Obama administration's nominee for a top position at the Fed said on Thursday.
"We can focus on unemployment," Stanley Fischer, U.S. President Barack Obama's pick for the No. 2 spot at the Fed, told lawmakers at a confirmation hearing. He said the central bank would have to think about trade-offs between unemployment and inflation down the road, but that "we're not there yet."
"I think the mixture that we are seeing coming out of (the) Fed now is approximately appropriate," he said.
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.