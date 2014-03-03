WASHINGTON, March 3 The Senate Banking Committee on Monday postponed a hearing on the nomination of Stanley Fischer to be vice chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve and two other Fed nominees to a date to be determined, from Tuesday.

Obama nominated Fischer, the former head of the Bank of Israel, in January to succeed Janet Yellen as the No. 2 at the central bank. Yellen took over as Fed chair last month.

He also tapped former senior U.S. Treasury official Lael Brainard to serve on the Fed's board and renominated Fed Governor Jerome Powell for a fresh term.

The Senate committee had been scheduled to hear from all three nominees on Tuesday.