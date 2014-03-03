WASHINGTON, March 3 The Senate Banking Committee
on Monday postponed a hearing on the nomination of Stanley
Fischer to be vice chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve and two
other Fed nominees to a date to be determined, from Tuesday.
Obama nominated Fischer, the former head of the Bank of
Israel, in January to succeed Janet Yellen as the No. 2 at the
central bank. Yellen took over as Fed chair last month.
He also tapped former senior U.S. Treasury official Lael
Brainard to serve on the Fed's board and renominated Fed
Governor Jerome Powell for a fresh term.
The Senate committee had been scheduled to hear from all
three nominees on Tuesday.