(Repeating to additional subscribers)
By Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON May 19 The two new nominees to the
Federal Reserve's Board of Governors are expected to push for an
expanded Fed role in managing the U.S. economy, working to
replace the current raft of programs that resulted from the
financial crisis with more permanent tools.
The arrival of former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley
Fischer and former U.S. Treasury official Lael Brainard will add
two strong voices to back Chair Janet Yellen's view that loose
monetary policy needs to be extended to turn around a slack
labor market.
Fischer intervened directly in Israel's mortgage market to
tackle a real estate bubble, while Brainard pushed EU
governments hard for more aggressive action from the European
Central Bank during the euro zone crisis.
Interviews with former colleagues and a review of their
public statements and published material also suggest both will
want the Fed to remain in activist mode long after its current
programs wind down and its bloated balance sheet shrinks.
How they influence the U.S. central bank is a critically
important question for investors, who are searching for clues on
when the Fed will lift interest rates from near zero, where
they've been since late 2008. It is a debate that may well be
the defining one of Yellen's tenure.
In coming months, the Fed may have to remake the tools it
uses to control interest rates, choose whether to liquidate or
hold the $4 trillion of investments it has on its balance sheet,
and decide when to begin pushing borrowing costs higher. It will
also need to make longer-term decisions about how closely it
wants to be involved in monitoring and shaping financial markets
to guard against another systemic crisis.
Fischer, who is nominated to be Fed vice chairman, is
expected from day one to pursue his belief that central banks
need to develop new powers and tools to prevent future crises.
"What Fischer can bring to the table is some very valuable
practical experience guided by a strong analytical framework,"
said David Stockton, the Fed's former research director and now
a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International
Economics.
Fischer, 70, sees "a lot of work to be done" to get central
banks to integrate concerns about financial stability into their
monetary policy decisions, said Stockton. "As he has looked at
the crisis and thought about the advanced economies, he has seen
there are some serious lapses."
Divisions within the Fed over how long to extend its
activist approach are likely to increase. A number of officials,
including Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther
George and Richmond Fed chief Jeffrey Lacker, have warned about
the threats that might develop if current policy is kept in
place too long, arguing it should shift back to a more
traditional, less interventionist role. St. Louis Fed President
James Bullard said last week he felt inflation was starting to
gain traction, raising the risks of keeping easy monetary policy
in place too long.
Fischer and Brainard are unlikely to back any proposals to
push the Fed back into a corner.
According to colleagues who have worked closely with him,
Fischer's concerns over financial stability have become steadily
more important to his thinking - to the point where he feels
central banks should stand ready to intervene in markets in a
way likely to draw opposition from those who prefer a hands-off
approach.
In Israel, he used a variety of tactics to isolate and
deflate what he concluded was a risky asset bubble in real
estate, including imposing higher loan-to-value requirements for
lending that targeted the entire mortgage market.
By contrast, the new powers and responsibilities established
for the Fed under the Dodd-Frank financial reforms have dealt
with regulation of individual banks, not rendering judgment on
whether specific asset markets are growing too fast.
"The central bank has to be one of the central elements in
building the system of macro prudential supervision," Fischer
said last fall at a conference at the International Monetary
Fund, where he served as the No. 2 official in the 1990s,
playing a leading role in battling the Asian financial crisis.
The regulatory system, he argued, can no longer concentrate
just on standards for individual financial institutions, but
instead "needs to ask itself what are the interactions within
the financial system that could lead to problems over and beyond
those that would arise for individual banks."
Fischer and Brainard declined to comment for this article
through a Fed spokesperson, citing their pending nominations.
The Senate is expected to approved Fischer's nomination this
week. It is unclear when it might vote to confirm Brainard.
[ID: nL1N0O20TW]
'BAZOOKA' THINKING
Like Fischer, who was born in what is now Zambia, Brainard
spent her early years overseas, as the daughter of a diplomat
posted to Germany and Poland at the end of the Cold War. A
Washington fixture, she served in both the Clinton and Obama
administrations and spent the intervening years at the Brookings
Institution, a top think tank.
Brainard, 52, reached the upper ranks of the U.S. Treasury
as undersecretary for international affairs, but does not have
as deep a background in monetary policy as Fischer.
Her work in Washington has been less that of a technical
economist and more about the political economy of globalization
and international institutions.
But during the crisis that threatened to break up the euro
zone while she was at Treasury, she voiced an expansive faith in
what central banks can and ought to do, often serving as the
point person in the Obama administration's efforts to goad
Europe into stronger action.
European officials who worked with her during that period,
as well as U.S. government colleagues, describe a tough
bureaucratic infighter - someone not prone to easy compromise
once she has made up her mind. In sometimes heated meetings,
Brainard encouraged European officials to throw out their
existing rule book and radically expand the European Central
Bank's role.
"There was this whole idea of the 'bazooka,'" or using the
central bank's resources to overwhelm concerns that one or more
European countries might default, said Jean Pisani-Ferry, former
head of the Bruegel think tank in Belgium and now an adviser to
the French government. "That basically came from them," he said
in reference to then Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and
Brainard.
Former colleagues tell of battles she waged within the
administration to increase U.S. assistance to the World Bank, or
beat back what was seen as an effort by the State Department to
intrude on Treasury's oversight of the bank and the IMF.
"She can be very assertive where she has strong views," said
Robert Hormats, vice chairman of Kissinger Associates and a
former senior State Department official.
Both Brainard and Fischer are expected to deepen Fed
discussion of how its decisions may impact the global economy
and vigorously defend U.S. policy overseas.
Fischer's time as a central banker came as Israel was
buffeted by a crisis that emanated from the United States. He
certified his standing during that time as an economist both
rooted in tradition - he literally wrote the book on modern
macroeconomics - and willing to discard convention.
"He'll use whatever tools are available," said former Fed
Vice Chairman Donald Kohn.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty; Editing by
Martin Howell)