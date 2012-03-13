WASHINGTON, March 13 The Senate Banking
Committee on Tuesday said it would hold a hearing on President
Barack Obama's two nominees to the Federal Reserve on March 20.
Obama has nominated Harvard economist Jeremy Stein and
investment banker Jerome Powell to two vacant seats on the
normally seven-person Fed Board of Governors.
The Senate banking panel has jurisdiction over the
nominations and needs to decide whether to forward them to the
full Senate for approval. It said it would hold the hearing at
10 a.m.
Stein, who previously worked for the Obama administration as
an adviser to the Treasury secretary and a National Economic
Council staff member, specializes in stock price behavior,
corporate investment and financing decisions, risk management
and capital allocation inside firms.
Powell, who is a lawyer by training, served at the Treasury
during President George H. W. Bush's term in the late 1980s and
early 1990s. He worked at Dillon, Read and Bankers Trust Co.
after leaving the Treasury and before joining Carlyle Group.
By selecting a bipartisan slate of nominees, Obama could be
looking to smooth the waters with Senate Republicans.
Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the banking
panel, blocked an earlier Obama nominee to the Fed, Nobel Prize-
winning economist Peter Diamond.
Shelby, who claimed Diamond did not have the credentials for
the job, has promised to judge Stein and Powell on their merits.
If both are confirmed by the Senate, it would mark the first
time since April 2006 that all seven seats on the Fed board are
filled.
However, that might not last long.
Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke, whose term expired at the end
of January, has said she would stick around for awhile. But she
did not promise to remain in office until a replacement was
found.