WASHINGTON, March 26 The Senate Banking
Committee said on Monday it will vote on nominees to the Federal
Reserve and several other offices on Thursday at 10 a.m. (1400
GMT).
The panel is due to vote on the nominations of investment
banker Jerome Powell and economist Jeremy Stein to fill seats on
the Fed board.
It will also vote on the nominations of Jeremiah Norton to
be a member of the board of directors of the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation, Richard Berner to be director of the
Office of Financial Research, and Christy Romero to be special
inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program.
The full Senate must approve all of the nominees.
Fed board terms run for 14 years, but both Powell and Stein
have been nominated to finish out unexpired terms. Powell's term
would end Jan. 31, 2014; Stein's would end Jan. 31, 2018.
If confirmed by the Senate, the nominees would bring the
board to full seven-member strength for the first time since
April 2006, although a fresh vacancy could arise soon.
The term of Elizabeth Duke, the last remaining George W. Bush
appointee, expired at the end of January. Governors can stay in
office until replaced.