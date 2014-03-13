* Prospective Fed No. 2: policy "approximately appropriate"
* Few pointed questions from lawmakers apart from Citi query
* Other Fed nominees Brainard, Powell also sail through
* All three are expected to win Senate approval
By Jason Lange and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, March 13 Stanley Fischer, President
Barack Obama's nominee to be No. 2 at the U.S. Federal Reserve,
on Thursday defended his ties to Citigroup, saying he would have
been ill-prepared for his last central banking job without his
experience at the megabank.
"My three years at Citigroup were the most important element
in my education that enabled me to be an effective supervisor of
banks, which was one of my duties as governor of the Bank of
Israel," Fischer told the Senate Banking Committee.
Fischer, 70, left Citigroup in 2005 to become Israel's top
central banker, a post he held until the middle of last year.
"Without that experience I would have come to it largely
with an academic background, without ever having seen the inside
of a bank," he said.
His comments came in response to a query from Democratic
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who suggested that
the Obama administration's penchant for tapping former Citigroup
executives to fill top economic posts potentially put the
government "under the grip of a tight-knit group" and made it
vulnerable to "groupthink."
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and U.S. Trade Representative
Michael Froman are among the top administration officials with
Citigroup ties, she noted. Citigroup, the third-largest U.S.
bank, was one of several firms bailed out by the U.S. government
during the financial crisis.
Fischer, who taught economics at the Massachusetts Institute
of Technology for years, is considered a leading light on
monetary policy. Before heading to Citigroup, where he was vice
chairman, he served as second-in-command at the International
Monetary Fund and as chief economist at the World Bank.
His role at Citigroup had been expected to draw some
criticism, but Warren was the only lawmaker to press the issue.
In fact, Senator Charles Schumer, a New York Democrat,
rallied to Fischer's defense.
"All too often we have regulators who don't understand how
the private sector acts, and the private sector runs rings
around them," Schumer said. "Three years at Citibank I think
should be an asset rather than a liability."
APPROPRIATE POLICY MIX
The hearing did not offer much insight into Fischer's
thinking on monetary policy, but he suggested his views were
largely in line with those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
"I think the mixture that we are seeing coming out of (the)
Fed now is approximately appropriate," he told the panel.
Fischer said the high level of U.S. unemployment and low
level of inflation underscored the need for an easy monetary
policy.
But he also said the Fed might face a more difficult policy
calculus as the economic recovery progresses.
The U.S. central bank has kept interest rates near zero for
more than five years and bought trillions of dollars in
Treasuries and housing-backed securities to push down long-term
borrowing costs and rev up the economy.
In December it announced plans to trim its monthly
securities purchases with the aim of winding them down later
this year as long as the economy continues to improve.
"I think the exit is beginning, or has begun," Fischer said.
CAPITAL SURCHARGES
The panel used the hearing to vet two other Fed nominees:
Lael Brainard, who had served until recently as a top financial
diplomat at the U.S. Treasury, and current Fed Governor Jerome
Powell, who Obama has nominated for a fresh term.
Of the three, Brainard expressed the most concern about the
state of the job market, where unemployment years after the end
of the 2007-2009 recession is a still high 6.7 percent.
"It is obvious that our job market is much weaker than it
should be at this point in the recovery," she said.
The senators devoted a chunk of the hour-and-a-half-long
hearing to banking regulation, but broke little new ground.
To reduce the likelihood that giant banks could fail and
take down the financial system, Powell said U.S. regulators were
considering capital surcharges for large banks based on their
sources of funding.
Brainard for her part said she would be open-minded on the
question of higher capital surcharges, which she said she would
need to give careful study. Fischer said he fundamentally agreed
with both of his "potential future colleagues" on the question.
But apart from Warren, the Fed nominees faced few pointed
questions. Both the panel and the full Senate are expected to
ratify the nominees' candidacies, although it is unclear when
they will hold a vote.