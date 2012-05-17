UPDATE 2-RBNZ sees "significant" benefits in debt-to-income curbs to cool housing mkt
* RBNZ says debt-to-income limits useful for the future (Updates with details from consultation paper)
WASHINGTON May 17 The U.S. Senate confirmed Harvard economist Jeremy Stein to the Federal Reserve Board, the first vote on one of two nominees to the central bank expected on Thursday.
The vote was 70 to 24 in favor.
If both of President Barack Obama's nominees are approved, it will bring the central bank board up to its full seven-member strength for the first time since 2006.
The Senate has begun voting on the second nominee, investment banker Jerome Powell. The pair could help strengthen the hand of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke as the board expands its regulatory powers over the country's largest banks as provided by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
* RBNZ says debt-to-income limits useful for the future (Updates with details from consultation paper)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: ConQuest 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899392 SYDNEY, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to ConQuest 2017-1 Trust's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by Australian residential mortgages originated by MyState Bank Limited. The ratings are as follows: AUD360.0 million Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD20.0 million Cla