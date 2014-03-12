WASHINGTON, March 12 Federal Reserve Governor
Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank faces a "careful
balancing" act in trying to remove its monetary policy
accommodation at the right pace.
"There are risks from removing monetary accommodation too
soon as well as too late," he said in remarks prepared for
delivery to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. The
committee released the testimony on Wednesday.
"Our economy continues to recover from the effects of the
global financial crisis, unevenly and at a frustratingly slow
pace," Powell said. "The task for monetary policy will be to
provide continued support as long as necessary, and to return
policy to a normal stance over time without sparking inflation
or financial instability."