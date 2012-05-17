WASHINGTON May 17 The U.S. Senate confirmed investment banker Jerome Powell to the Federal Reserve Board, the second of two nominees approved by lawmakers on Thursday.

The confirmation of Powell by a vote of 74 to 21 and of Harvard economist Jeremy Stein brings the seven-member board up to full strength for the first time since 2006.

That could strengthen Chairman's Ben Bernanke's hand in setting policy for the struggling U.S. economy and in expanding the independent central bank's oversight powers under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.