WASHINGTON Jan 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday that it had approved an application by South Korean lender NongHyup Bank (NH Bank) to establish a branch and representative office in New York City.

NH Bank is the fourth-largest bank in South Korea, with assets of $175 billion, and is a wholly owned entity of NH Financial Group Inc, the Fed said in a statement.

