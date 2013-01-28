BRIEF-Pax Anlage decides to submit request for delisting
* DECIDES TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR DELISTING OF PAX ANLAGE SHARES
WASHINGTON Jan 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday that it had approved an application by South Korean lender NongHyup Bank (NH Bank) to establish a branch and representative office in New York City.
NH Bank is the fourth-largest bank in South Korea, with assets of $175 billion, and is a wholly owned entity of NH Financial Group Inc, the Fed said in a statement.
* Says it won bid of dynamic password lock project of China Everbright Bank