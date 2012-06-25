By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, June 25 Data from the U.S. housing boom
and bust suggests that Norway's exuberant real estate market is
likely a bubble whose bursting could deal a blow to the
Norwegian economy, a paper published by the San Francisco Fed
said on Monday.
Asset bubbles are notoriously hard to identify as they build
because it is hard to tell whether price rises are being fueled
by excessive risk-taking or by plausible economic fundamentals.
One way to tell, Norway Central Bank advisor Marius Jurgilas
and San Francisco Fed bank senior economist Kevin Lansing argued
in the paper, is to take a close look at what people think about
the future path of prices.
Using surveys of expectations about house prices in the U.S.
five years ago and Norway today, the authors found parallels
that suggest trouble may be looming for Norway.
In the United States prior to the housing crash, homebuyers
became more optimistic about house prices the more prices rose.
Such a view suggests an "irrationally exuberant bubble" since
logic dictates that higher prices should mean lower, not higher,
returns, the authors wrote.
In Norway, where house prices have risen nearly 30 percent
since 2006, a similar trend seems to be in place, they wrote.
"Like U.S. housing investors, Norwegians appear to expect
high returns on housing even after a sustained run-up in the
price-rent ratio," they wrote. "This is directly at odds with
the idea of rationally low risk premiums, but is consistent with
investor behavior during bubbles."
Norway's economy has outperformed much of the rest of Europe
in part because of its booming housing market. The Norwegian
central bank has warned about long-term risks to the economy
from rising housing prices, but last month kept interest rates
steady at 1.5 percent and suggested that it will keep them there
until spring of 2013.
A report from the International Monetary Fund earlier this
year suggested Norwegian houses may be "misaligned" by 15
percent to 20 percent.
"History tells us that episodes of sustained rapid credit
expansion combined with booming asset prices are almost always
followed by periods of financial stress," Jurgilas and Lansing
wrote. "Time will tell whether things turn out differently for
the Norwegian housing market."