LOS ANGELES May 1 Two U.S. Federal Reserve
officials said on Tuesday they would be comfortable if inflation
ran moderately above the central bank's target of 2 percent if
it helped lower the unemployment rate, which stood at 8.2
percent in March.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said inflation can run
"a bit" above 2 percent, but he would be concerned if it ran at
3 percent or higher, and policymakers should aim for the rate to
gravitate back toward the 2-percent target.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, also speaking at the
2012 Milken Institute Global Conference, urged an inflation
"cushion" up to 3 percent that would allow policymakers to help
along the economic recovery.