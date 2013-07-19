China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, July 19 The Federal Reserve on Friday was buying Treasuries maturing August 2020 through May 2023 as part of its latest economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.