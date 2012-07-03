By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, July 3
NEW YORK, July 3 With bond yields and mortgage
rates already at historic lows, the Federal Reserve's move to
prolong the shelf life of Operation Twist is unlikely to do much
to lower U.S. interest rates.
Still, under the status quo, borrowers, including Uncle Sam,
should continue to enjoy cheap loans, while savers -- especially
older Americans living on a fixed income -- will suffer longer
from meager interest income.
"Savers are hurting and borrowers are benefiting," Michelle
Meyer, senior economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York said of Operation Twist.
Tuesday marked the beginning of the second leg of Operation
Twist that involves the Fed's purchases of long-dated Treasuries
with proceeds from the sales of its short-dated government debt.
The first program expired at the end of last week. Here's a
breakdown of the winners and losers from the second iteration of
"Twist":
SAVERS, BANKS GET PINCHED
While short-term interest rates have ticked up slightly this
year, interest rates on bank accounts and money market funds
have not budged. Those funds are still paying rates barely above
zero, not even keeping up with inflation, which was running at a
1.7 percent annual clip in May.
The rise in short-term rates has boosted borrowing costs for
banks, while interest income on their bonds and other
investments has fallen.
Those short-term borrowing costs have risen under Operation
Twist because there is more supply of short-dated Treasuries in
the open market. Some are being held by Wall Street banks,
driving up the demand to fund the debt until the banks could
re-sell them to investors.
Banks and Wall Street firms raise cash in the short-term
funding market and, in turn, make loans or take positions in
longer-dated, higher-returning investments.
"This flatter yield curve is marginally worse for banks,"
Bank of America's Meyer said.
Banks' net interest margin -- what they earn on their loans
and securities and what they pay on deposits and other
borrowings -- have been pinched in this low-rate climate.
JPMorgan Chase, for example, said its first-quarter
interest margin shrank to 2.61 percent from 2.70 percent in
fourth quarter and from 2.89 percent in same quarter a year
earlier.
Money funds, while they have been charging banks more for
loans and to buy their securities, have not yet passed on their
uptick in interest income to investors. The funds have been
absorbing various operation costs after the Fed dropped
short-term rates near zero more than three years ago.
LOW RATES FOR BORROWERS
On the other hand, with this Fed program keeping mortgage
rates at rock-bottom levels, it makes it easier for qualified
borrowers to afford to buy a home, and existing homeowners can
refinance into lower-cost loans to lower their monthly payments.
The interest rates on 30-year mortgages, the most widely
held home loan in the United States, averaged a record low of
3.89 percent in the latest week, according to Bankrate.com.
Until the Fed decides to pursue another round of large-scale
bond purchases, a further decline in U.S. borrowing costs will
hinge on investors' safe-haven purchases of Treasuries, demand
that is fueled by anxiety about a slowing global economy and the
fiscal woes in Europe.
"The extension of Operation Twist is nothing more than a
symbolic gesture," said Greg McBride, senior financial analyst
at Bankrate.com in North Palm Beach, Florida. "The overall
concerns about the economy and the euro zone debt crisis are
still the main catalysts behind the movements in rates."
This bond program, which began last October, was initially
scheduled to end on Friday before the Fed extended it into
year-end. The Fed already bought $400 billion in long-dated
bonds and projected it will buy another $267 billion.