CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10 Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central
bank will continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy
for now as inflation remains low and the employment rate may be
overstating the health of the labor market.
"The overall message is accommodation," Bernake said at a
conference sponsored by the National Bureau of Economic
Research. He said that a "highly accomodative policy is needed
for the forseeable future."
Markets recently sold off amid fears that the Fed may begin
to taper its monthly bond-buying program.
Bernanke said the current unemployment rate of 7.6 percent
"if anything overstates the health of the labor market" and said
the central bank will not automatically raise interest rates
when the unemployment rate hits 6.5 percent.
The housing market is a bright spot in the economy, Bernanke
said, adding that the Fed is "somewhat optimistic" for the
outlook on the U.S. economy.
(Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)