WASHINGTON, March 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday it was making a major Pakistani commercial bank come up with a plan to improve compliance with anti-money laundering rules.

The Fed said in a document it had identified shortcomings in anti-money laundering practices at the National Bank of Pakistan's New York branch, and that the Pakistani bank had agreed to submit a written plan within 60 days to improve compliance. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)