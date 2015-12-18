(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Dec 17 The policy tightening kicked
off by the Fed this week promises to be among the longest and
slowest of modern times, a crawl forward that may last as long
as former fed chair Paul Volcker's legendary battle against
inflation in the 1980s.
Janet Yellen faces a different challenge - inflation is low,
yet the Federal Reserve aims to bring borrowing costs to more
"normal" levels after seven years near zero. However, the
forecasts released by Fed officials on Wednesday imply that she
will need as much patience as the cigar-chomping Volcker did
three decades ago.
While Volcker and predecessor Arthur Burns steadily
ratcheted rates higher over four years to cool the economy,
Yellen will be nudging rates upwards while still keeping policy
"accommodative" - loose enough to encourage borrowing and
spending - until some time in 2019, according to the latest
forecasts from Fed officials.
Yellen's confidence in the strength of the recovery, voiced
at a Wednesday news conference, still stands in contrast to a
treacherous global environment of falling prices and weak
growth. One thing the Fed is keen to avoid is the sort of forced
policy retreat experienced in recent years by the European
Central Bank and others that raised rates only to cut them again
later.
"The key question is whether the U.S. economy is finally
robust enough not only to sustain its own recovery but also to
lift world trade and global growth," HSBC global chief economist
Janet Henry wrote in an analysis of the Fed meeting.
It could take years to find that out as the Fed treads a
path to higher rates, with markets expecting an even slower pace
of rate hikes than the Fed itself foresees. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1QPRpuD)
"On a historical basis they are being anything but
aggressive," said Erik Weisman, chief economist with MFS. "It
may be one of those moments where market participants need to
see inflation flowing through, need to see growth," before
believing the Fed will keep moving.
Trading in Eurodollar contracts on Thursday indicated
investors expect the Federal Funds rate to still be below 1
percent at the end of 2016, roughly half a percentage point
below the median forecast of Fed policymakers.
"From now on, the base case is for the Fed to go slow," in
particular as policymakers digest evidence that the neutral
Federal Funds rate may have shifted lower, said Cornerstone
Macro economist Roberto Perli.
Though difficult to pinpoint, the neutral Federal Funds rate
is among the Fed's key metrics. It is the level considered
consistent with steady growth, stable price increases, and full
employment. Lowered estimates of the neutral rate imply lowered
economic potential, and also imply that the Fed has less room to
hike rates before it starts restricting growth.
Some economists now think the neutral rate may not be far
above zero.
QUIET PROTEST
It is a border Yellen and her colleagues will want to
approach with caution, and the promise to do so was considered
key in winning over skeptics and making the "liftoff" decision
unanimous.
Though all 10 voters on the Fed's policy setting committee
supported the initial hike, two registered a quiet protest of
sorts by indicating in their forecasts that they felt the
"appropriate" rate for the end of 2015 remained near zero. Those
forecasts are anonymous, but in recent weeks Fed governor Daniel
Tarullo and Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans
both said the central bank should hold off until some time in
2016.
Others remain concerned that weak growth globally is a sign
something fundamental has changed about inflation, productivity
and other parts of the economy - and are likely to fight any
second hike until they are convinced otherwise.
Even those most concerned about inflation have endorsed the
idea of moving gradually. Policymakers' latest projections offer
gives some clues of what that means. The median forecast for the
end of 2016 is 1.4 percent, or a roughly one percentage point
increase over the next 12 months, and all but three of the Fed's
17 canvassed policymakers see the rate at that point or lower
next year. The median for the end of 2017 is another percentage
point higher, at 2.4 percent.
The estimated neutral rate of 3.5 percent would be reached
sometime in 2019. While that would end the era of accommodation,
the tightening cycle - if it gets that far - could continue much
longer depending on the growth and inflation outlook at that
point. Rates in the last three Fed tightening cycles have peaked
at 6.0 percent, 6.25 and 5.25 percent.
The promise of gradualism and well-telegraphed "liftoff"
helped markets digest the Fed's first-in-a-decade rate move with
little disruption. The euro was down about 1 percent against the
dollar on Thursday; global equities rose overnight while U.S.
stocks gave back some of the gains that came in the immediate
aftermath of the Fed meeting.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)