(Repeats with no changes)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON Oct 17 The top 113 earners among
staff at the Federal Reserve's Washington headquarters make an
average of $246,506 per year, excluding bonuses and other
benefits - more than Fed Chair Janet Yellen and nearly double
the normal top government rate.
Yellen, whose salary is set by Congress, earns $201,700 a
year.
The details on Fed pay were provided to Reuters in response
to a Freedom of Information Act request for data on all
employees of the U.S. central bank's board whose salaries
outstrip $130,810, which is the top of the government's pay
scale in most areas.
However, the central bank only provided salaries for staff
who make at least $225,000 a year, with some exceptions. It is
the first time the list has been made public.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have
sponsored a bill that would require the Fed to divulge that
information publicly.
Supporters of the Fed say the world's leading central bank
needs top talent, and note that its expenses are not covered by
taxpayers, but by the income it earns on securities it holds.
Critics, however, think the Fed has too much discretion.
"It certainly bolsters the case for more oversight," said
Maggie Seidel, a spokeswoman for New Jersey Republican Scott
Garrett, a co-sponsor of the bill.
As of July 31, the Fed's inspector general led the list with
an annual salary of $312,000, followed by the central bank's
four division directors, its general counsel and its chief
operating officer, who each earn a base of $265,000.
Despite the relatively high pay of senior managers at the
Fed board, the average salary of all its staffers was $121,279,
excluding benefits, a figure that lags behind other financial
regulators.
At the Securities and Exchange Commission, the average
salary was $157,946 in 2013, while at the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation it was about $130,000. The average at the
Commodities Futures Trading Commission was $146,323.
Former Senator Ted Kaufman said it was important for the
central bank to hire and retain talented staff who could fetch
more in the private sector. Managing directors at large
investment banks, for example, usually earn a salary around
$250,000 and pull in bonuses that in good times can be double or
triple that amount.
Nevertheless, the Delaware Democrat said tracking the Fed's
costs was a legitimate concern.
"In the private sector, every business has incentives to
keep costs down. In government, you have to overcome the issue
that there is no natural need to keep costs down," Kaufman said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Lisa
Shumaker)