(In June 3 item, corrects headline and 1st paragraph to show
Dotsey not technically No. 2 at Fed bank)
June 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve's Philadelphia
branch on Tuesday named internal policy advisor Michael Dotsey
as its director of research, effectively the No. 2 position on
monetary policy after Philadelphia Fed President Charles
Plosser.
Dotsey, formerly a senior economic policy adviser who has
worked in the U.S. central bank's regional branches for more
than 25 years, replaces Loretta Mester, who on Sunday became
president of the Cleveland Fed.
As a senior vice president, Dotsey will head up economic
research at the Philadelphia Fed and will accompany Plosser to
meetings of the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open
Market Committee (FOMC) in Washington. Plosser, a member of the
FOMC, is a longtime critic of aggressive post-financial crisis
policy accommodation.
