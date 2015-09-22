(Adds quotes from Clarida and Balls, Reuters interview with
Ivascyn)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Bond fund giant Pacific
Investment Management Co said on Tuesday the pace of Federal
Reserve interest-rate increases is likely to be even more
gradual than the firm expected in March and that the U.S.
central bank may find it impossible to escape the effective
lower bound of policy rates.
Pimco said in its quarterly Cyclical Forum outlook report
that it cut its forecast for U.S. economic growth in the next 12
months to between 2.25 percent and 2.75 percent, from 2.5
percent and 3 percent in March.
"In contrast to robust consumption and housing, business
investment confronts the headwinds from low oil prices and
cutbacks in drilling and exploration, while exports will be
challenged by the delayed effects of a stronger dollar and
slower growth in emerging economies," Richard Clarida, global
strategic advisor, and Andrew Balls, chief investment officer of
global fixed-income, wrote in the Pimco outlook report.
Pimco said it expected global economic growth in the next
12 months to remain broadly unchanged from where the Newport
Beach, Calif-firm saw them in March, between 2.5 percent and 3
percent with global inflation between 2 percent to 2.5 percent.
Clarida and Balls said although more than 40 central banks
have eased monetary policy thus far in 2015, the odds of
additional monetary easing by the European Central Bank and the
People's Bank of China "are material," and further easing by the
Bank of Japan is "certainly possible."
As for the Federal Reserve, while Pimco's baseline view
remains that it will commence a rate hike cycle sometime over
Pimco's one-year cyclical horizon, the pace of liftoff is likely
to be even more gradual than it expected in March.
"Moreover, as our new and already valued colleague Joachim
Fels (Pimco's global economic advisor) reminded us, there is a
chance that the Fed, like a number of central banks in recent
years, may find it impossible to escape the effective lower
bound to which policy rates were cut during the dark days of the
crisis some seven years ago," Clarida and Balls wrote.
Dan Ivascyn, Group CIO of Pimco, told Reuters on Friday the
firm added U.S. Treasuries in various maturities ahead of the
Fed's decision not to raise interest rates last week.
That positioning helped its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund
post a one-week return ended September 17 of 0.26 percent,
surpassing 92 percent of their peers.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)