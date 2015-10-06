BRIEF-Fidelity Southern files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 6 Even if the Federal Reserve lifts off zero in December, "it will probably be the most dovish rate hike ever", Pimco's global economic adviser Joachim Fels said in a client note on Tuesday.
"By contrast, the other big players - the ECB, the BOJ and the PBOC - look set to ease policy further," said Fels, referring to the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China.
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp's treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.