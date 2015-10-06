(Adds quotes from Fels, background on Pimco)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Oct 6 Even if the Federal Reserve
lifts off from zero interest rates in December, "it will
probably be the most dovish rate hike ever", Pimco's global
economic adviser Joachim Fels said in a client note on Tuesday.
"By contrast, the other big players - the ECB, the BOJ and
the PBOC - look set to ease policy further," said Fels,
referring to the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and
the People's Bank of China.
A dovish stance means Fed officials are in favor of
maintaining low interest rates in an effort to stimulate the
economy and not particularly worried about inflation.
Fels said by not raising rates in September, the Fed
acknowledged it is not blind to global developments, as these
feed back into the U.S. growth and inflation outlook through
weaker exports, lower capital expenditures in the energy sector
and tighter financial conditions due to a stronger dollar and
soggy risk assets.
"And even if financial conditions ease between now and
December and the Fed lifts off zero (our base case at this
stage), it will probably be the most dovish rate hike ever, with
plenty of assurances that the path will be very, very gradual,"
Fels said.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global
growth forecasts for a second time this year, citing weak
commodity prices and a slowdown in China, and warned that
policies aimed at increasing demand were needed. The Fund, whose
annual meeting starts in Peru this week, forecast that the world
economy would grow at 3.1 percent this year and by 3.6 percent
in 2016.
Pacific Investment Management Co, which oversees $1.52
trillion as of June 30 with more than 2,400 employees, is a unit
of German insurance group Allianz SE.
