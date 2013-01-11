SOMERSET, N.J. Jan 11 Many countries are trying
to use monetary policies to protect their currencies, a
troubling sign of possible "currency wars," a top U.S. Federal
Reserve official said on Friday.
Wading into the sticky debate that often pits developed
economies against emerging economies, Philadelphia Fed President
Charles Plosser said growing currency wars would not be a
healthy development.
Easy money policies by major central banks such as the Fed
or European Central Bank often strengthen currencies of
developing countries, hurting those countries' exporters. That
in turn has prompted some governments or central banks to ease
their own polices in response.