CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 3 Philadelphia Federal
Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Wednesday the
reason he did not dissent at the U.S. central bank's last
policy-setting meeting was because of the addition of
"data-dependent" language to the Fed policy statement.
At its Oct. 28-29 meeting, the Fed decided to retain its
guidance that overnight borrowing costs would remain near zero
for a "considerable time," but noted it could move faster with
an interest rate hike if incoming information indicated faster
progress toward its goals.
Plosser said on Wednesday the addition of that language is
what convinced him to approve the Fed's policy statement.
Plosser dissented at the Fed's policy-setting meeting in
September over the continued use of the "considerable time"
reference.
"The phrase 'considerable time' has lost all meaning,"
Plosser said in response to a question at a Charlotte Economic
Club luncheon in North Carolina.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)