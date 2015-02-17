PHILADELPHIA Feb 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve must be prepared to act to preserve market functioning and liquidity if Greece does exit from the euro zone, a Fed official said on Tuesday.

Asked by reporters how the U.S. central bank might react, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser declined to discuss any specific plans but said one hypothetical scenario was the prospect of a "huge flood of liquidity" as investors flee Europe. He added that the Fed has been implicitly preparing for such market emergencies since 2007-2009 during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)