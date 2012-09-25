By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 25 The Federal Reserve's
latest monetary stimulus will not do much to boost economic
growth or lower unemployment and raises the risk of longer-run
inflation, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on
Tuesday.
Plosser, an inflation hawk, said he opposed the U.S. central
bank's decision to embark on an open-ended program of asset
purchases, starting with $40 billion per month in
mortgage-backed securities.
"I believe that increasing monetary policy accommodation is
neither appropriate nor likely to be effective in the current
environment," Plosser told the CFA Society of Philadelphia and
the Bond Club of Philadelphia at an event hosted by the Philly
Fed.
Plosser said he believes many of the impediments to bringing
down the nation's 8.1 percent jobless rate are structural in
nature and therefore not amenable to monetary policy solutions.
Against that backdrop, the Fed may well need to begin
raising interest rates before its current guidance of mid-2015,
said Plosser, who is not a voting member on the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee this year.
Plosser said he does not see a large risk of a U.S.
inflation outbreak but does see the Fed's highly stimulative
policies as raising the threat of undesirably high consumer
price increases in the future.
"By greatly expanding the size of the Fed's balance sheet,
the new asset-purchase program will exacerbate the challenges
that the Fed will face when it comes time to exit," Plosser
said.
He expects the U.S. economy, which grew at a 1.7 percent
annual rate in the second quarter, to expand by 2 percent this
year and around 3 percent per year in 2013 and 2014.
In response to the financial crisis and deep recession of
2007-2009, the Fed slashed official borrowing costs to
effectively zero and bought some $2.3 trillion in Treasury and
mortgage-backed bonds to support the recovery.
Plosser argued that a proposal by one of his colleagues to
set numerical targets or thresholds for unemployment and
inflation that would govern the Fed's behavior would not work.
"I believe that using thresholds or triggers could easily
put us behind the curve, if we have a tendency to underestimate
future inflation," Plosser said.
He urged policymakers to show humility about the limits of
monetary policy's ability to affect economic growth, suggesting
policymakers have already reached the outer bounds of useful
stimulus.