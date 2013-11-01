Nov 1 A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Friday floated the idea of setting a maximum dollar amount for its current, $85-billion-per-month bond-buying program.

"I'm actually leaning to believe that's a better way to get out of this," Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on CNBC television.

"It would be worthwhile for us to consider how do we get out of this ... program in a sensible way without confusing it with our interest rate forward guidance."