Manufacturers in Egypt turn to local sourcing as prices soar
CAIRO, April 27 In green fields near Egypt's Mediterranean coast, PepsiCo is harvesting its first crop of potatoes produced from local seeds to make a leading brand of chips.
WASHINGTON Feb 28 Charles Plosser, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, said on Tuesday that he sees steady growth in the U.S. economy despite recent concerns about the winter weather and its impact on economic data.
Plosser, speaking in an interview on Bloomberg Television, said it may take a few more months to get a better sense of what various economic indicators are showing.
"The data is very noisy right now, extremely noisy with the weather and other things," Plosser said. "We have to be a little patient."
Plosser said he was optimistic about the nation's turnaround and said the economy is "in a firmer position than it's been in a number of years." He also reiterated forecasts, saying he sees close to 3 percent growth for 2014.
"We're going to have a sort of steady pace of growth going forward," he told Bloomberg.
He also reiterated the Federal Reserve's plans to use various "technical tools" to control the flow of reserves as it moves away from its stimulus.
"As we unwind from this, as we move towards normal policy, we've got to manage that exit... with a variety of tools so that we keep control," he said.
NEW YORK, April 27 The euro dipped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said policymakers did not discuss removing the bank's easing bias on monetary policy, while the dollar jumped against the Swedish crown after the Riksbank extended its bond-buying.