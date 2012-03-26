By Leigh Thomas
| PARIS, March 26
PARIS, March 26 The world's central banks should
not have unfettered ability to purchase assets because that
violates the traditional separation of monetary and fiscal
policymaking and can allow governments to inflate away debts, a
top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
Instead, the Fed and other central banks should have clear
limits on how much - and in what way - they can expand balance
sheets, so as to avoid problems associated with the
unprecedented policies adopted in the wake of the global
financial crisis and recession, Philadelphia Fed President
Charles Plosser said in prepared remarks.
The U.S. central bank has nearly $3 trillion in mostly
long-term Treasuries and other securities on its balance sheet
after two rounds of so-called quantitative easing since 2009.
The European Central Bank's balance sheet has swelled even
larger, to more than 3 trillion euros ($3.98 trillion), as it
also took steps to revive the euro zone economy.
"Granting vast amounts of discretion to our central banks in
the expectation that they can cure our economic ills or
substitute for our lack of fiscal discipline is a dangerous road
to follow," Plosser was set to tell a conference at the French
central bank.
"Clear boundaries and resisting the use of the balance sheet
as a new policy tool would also improve fiscal discipline by
making it more difficult for the fiscal authorities to resort to
the printing press as a solution to unsustainable budget
policies," he said.
Plosser, an outspoken policy hawk who opposed the Fed's last
round of bond-buying, has said repeatedly that the central bank
should do no more to stimulate the U.S. economy, which has shown
signs of strength in the last few months. Still, Chairman Ben
Bernanke and other Fed policymakers have left the door open to
another round of large-scale asset purchases if needed.
The Bank of England and others have recently ramped up such
purchases, which are meant to drive longer-term interest rates
lower, spurring investment and spending. Critics, however, worry
that central banks will have difficulty offloading the
securities when the time comes to tighten policy.
Plosser, who does not have a vote this year on the Fed's
policy-setting committee, also criticized the Fed's purchases of
mortgage-backed securities as blurring the lines between the
U.S. government's fiscal policy and the Fed's monetary policy.
The committee's statement in January that it wanted to
return to an environment in which interest rates are the primary
tool was a good first step to returning to more normal
policymaking, Plosser said.
"I interpret this as saying that our balance sheet should
not be viewed as a new independent instrument of monetary policy
in normal times," he said.