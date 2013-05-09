NEW YORK May 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve should
slow its massive asset purchase program, a senior Fed official
said on Thursday, saying he wasn't sure how much the U.S.
central bank's easy policy was helping the struggling labor
market.
"I'd like to stop but I would particularly like to see us
begin to slow the pace down, gradually ease our way out of this
if we possibly can," Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser
said on Bloomberg television, answering a question about an exit
from the Fed's easing.
The Fed is buying $85 billion each month in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities in a bid to bring unemployment closer
to 6.5 percent from its current 7.5 percent.
But that easing has come under fire recently from analysts
and investors who say that the bond buying distorts the market
and masks the build-up of sovereign debt.
"I've never felt that our asset purchases have been that
effective in addressing what's the biggest problem we face in
this country, which is the employment market and the labor
market," Plosser said.
The transmission of that easing to the jobs market is
"dubious," added Plosser, a longtime skeptic of the Fed's
extraordinary easy monetary policies.
Investors have begun speculating as to when the Fed could
slow or stop its asset purchases.
But economic data have been mixed, with disappointing
figures occasionally sprinkled in among better-than-expected
figures. That has clouded the outlook for when the Fed could
exit its extraordinary measures.