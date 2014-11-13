PHILADELPHIA Nov 13 Inflation will fluctuate so
the Federal Reserve must "see through" short-term weakness in
recent readings, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said
on Thursday.
Plosser, who retires in March, also told reporters he
generally supports three suggested changes to the way the Fed
makes economic and policy forecasts, floated last week by
Loretta Mester, head of the Cleveland Fed.
Mester said the rate projections of each Fed official should
be tied to their economic forecasts, and that a degree of
certainty should be provided for each one. She also said there
was a need to separate the "consensus view" from outlying views.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)