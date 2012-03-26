* Unwinding unconventional measures will be complicated
* Plosser sees U.S. growth of 3 pct in 2012, 2013
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, March 26 The world's central banks should
not have unfettered ability to purchase assets because that
violates the traditional separation of monetary and fiscal
policy-making and can allow governments to inflate away debts, a
top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
Instead, the Fed and other central banks should have clear
limits on how much and in what way they can expand balance
sheets, so as to avoid problems associated with the
unprecedented policies adopted in the wake of the global
financial crisis and recession, Philadelphia Fed President
Charles Plosser said in prepared remarks.
The U.S. central bank has nearly $3 trillion in mostly
long-term Treasuries and other securities on its balance sheet
after two rounds of so-called quantitative easing since 2009.
The European Central Bank's balance sheet has swelled even
larger, to more than 3 trillion euros ($3.98 trillion), as it
also took steps to revive the euro zone economy.
"Granting vast amounts of discretion to our central banks in
the expectation that they can cure our economic ills or
substitute for our lack of fiscal discipline is a dangerous road
to follow," Plosser told a conference at the French central
bank.
"Clear boundaries and resisting the use of the balance sheet
as a new policy tool would also improve fiscal discipline by
making it more difficult for the fiscal authorities to resort to
the printing press as a solution to unsustainable budget
policies," he said.
Plosser, an outspoken policy hawk who opposed the Fed's last
round of bond-buying, has said repeatedly that the central bank
should do no more to stimulate the U.S. economy, which has shown
signs of strength in the last few months. Still, Chairman Ben
Bernanke and other Fed policymakers have left the door open to
another round of large-scale asset purchases if needed.
The Bank of England and others have recently ramped up such
purchases, which are meant to drive longer-term interest rates
lower, spurring investment and spending. Critics, however, worry
that central banks will have difficulty offloading the
securities when the time comes to tighten policy.
Plosser said there was no question central banks could
unwind unconventional measures they have adopted and that the
issue was more about choosing the right time and pace in order
to remain true to price stability and follow their mandates.
"That is not a new problem, that has always been a problem
for central banks at the end of the day," Plosser told
journalists on the sidelines of the conference.
"But this one is going to be particularly challenging
because we have such a huge balance sheet and the task of
unwinding is going to be much more complicated and much more
difficult," he added.
Plosser, who does not have a vote this year on the Fed's
policy-setting committee, also criticized the Fed's purchases of
mortgage-backed securities as blurring the lines between the
U.S. government's fiscal policy and the Fed's monetary policy.
The committee's statement in January that it wanted to
return to an environment in which interest rates are the primary
tool was a good first step in returning to more normal
policymaking, Plosser said.
"I interpret this as saying that our balance sheet should
not be viewed as a new independent instrument of monetary policy
in normal times," he said in his prepared remarks.
Plosser said he was less worried about inflation risks
building up this year than in the coming years and he forecast
U.S. growth of about 3.0 percent in 2012 and 2013.
He also said that he was expecting the U.S. unemployment
rate to fall to about 7.8 percent this year and close to 7.0
percent in 2013 from 8.3 percent in February.