By Ann Saphir
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO May 1 Philadelphia Fed President
Charles Plosser repeated his view that the U.S. central bank may
need to raise rates as soon as late this year or early next, and
said he was only "a bit" worried about fiscal tightening at year
end.
"I'm one of those people who believe that when the
government was trying to spend a lot of money, that its positive
effects were not nearly as positive as some people wanted it to
be," Plosser told reporters after a speech in San Diego.
Similarly, he explained, he expects only muted effects when the
government cuts spending, or if taxes rise.
"If I didn't think that government spending was creating a
big boom, I'm a little less concerned it would create a big
drag" on the economy, he said.