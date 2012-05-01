SAN DIEGO May 1 Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser repeated his view that the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates as soon as late this year or early next, and said he was only "a bit" worried about fiscal tightening at year end.

"I'm one of those people who believe that when the government was trying to spend a lot of money, that its positive effects were not nearly as positive as some people wanted it to be," Plosser told reporters after a speech in San Diego. Similarly, he explained, he expects only muted effects when the government cuts spending, or if taxes rise.

"If I didn't think that government spending was creating a big boom, I'm a little less concerned it would create a big drag" on the economy, he said.