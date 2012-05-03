SANTA BARBARA, Calif. May 3 The U.S. economy will likely grow at a 3 percent pace this year and next, pushing unemployment down and keeping inflation at or above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Thursday.

That view from Plosser, a leading inflation-focused hawk at the U.S. central bank, suggests a policymaker poised to push for a change to the Fed's near-zero interest rate policy sooner than its current projection of late 2014.

Plosser stopped short of calling for a gradual scaling back of the level of monetary accommodation before that time, a call he made earlier this week in San Diego.

But his forecast, as one of three Fed policymakers speaking on a panel Thursday at the Santa Barbara County Economic Summit, does not suggest he has backed off that view.

Plosser noted that only four of his fellow policymakers now believe the Fed should first hike rates after 2014, versus six in January, and said that such changes in the central bank's statement of economic projections, or SEP, are important clues to future policy.

"It is possible that the maximum employment and price stability parts of the Fed's mandate could be in conflict," he said in remarks prepared for delivery. "I suggest that the public watch the assessments of the appropriate policy as viewed by policymakers in the SEP as an important source of information in this regard."

Plosser, who does not have a vote this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel, said his economic outlook is in the "slightly more optimistic camp" among his fellow policymakers.

Plosser said he sees unemployment at about 7.8 percent at the end of this year, and 7 percent by the end of next year.