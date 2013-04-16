April 16, The head of the Philadelphia Federal
Reserve said on Tuesday at this point he would not want to say
that the U.S. central bank would not sell assets in the years
ahead.
Charles Plosser, a hawkish Fed policymaker, gave a speech in
Beijing that was very similar to one given in Hong Kong last
week in which he pitched a plan for returning the central bank's
balance sheet to a more normal size around $1 trillion, from
$3.2 trillion now.
But he took a step further on Tuesday in arguing against the
possibility that the Fed could simply allow its massive stable
of assets to mature, instead of selling them later this decade.
"We have little theory or evidence to guide us in
establishing a priori the most desirable path of sales. As a
result, I am uncomfortable declaring at this point that we would
not engage in sales," Plosser, who does not vote on policy this
year, said in prepared remarks at Tsinghua University.
The Fed "will need to fully consider the implications of
maintaining a large balance sheet as it navigates its exit from
the extraordinary monetary policy accommodation it has applied
over the past five years," he said.
As it stands, the Fed is buying $85 billion in bonds per
month to help along the U.S. economic recovery. Fed policymakers
are discussing adjusting an existing plan for reducing the
balance sheet, though no decisions have been made.