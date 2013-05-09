CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as energy stocks take hit from falling oil prices
TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday in broad declines, with a slump in oil prices dragging energy stocks lower.
NEW YORK May 9 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Thursday he was "dubious" that the Fed's massive quantitative easing program was boosting the beleaguered labor market.
Speaking on Bloomberg television, Plosser, a longtime skeptic of the Fed's extraordinary policies, also said that there was little history for the U.S. Federal Reserve to look to in unwinding its easing program, in which it is buying $85 billion per month of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday in broad declines, with a slump in oil prices dragging energy stocks lower.
* Consumer price data could add to debate ahead of ECB meeting