PHILADELPHIA, April 8 A top U.S. central banker
on Tuesday criticized the complexity of a nearly four-year-old
financial-reform law, urging simpler and more transparent laws
for Wall Street that would rely more on the free market to
discipline banks and other firms.
The president of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank,
Charles Plosser, who has long pitched alternatives to parts of
the 2010 Dodd-Frank legislation, did not comment on monetary
policy or the state of the U.S. economy. Instead he focused his
speech to a conference hosted by his branch of the Fed on the
U.S. central bank's role in supervising financial firms.
"Simple, transparent regulatory mechanisms make it easier
for market participants to predict how regulators are likely to
behave," he said according to prepared remarks.
"This, in turn, makes it easier for regulators to credibly
commit to implementing the regulations in a consistent manner,
thereby increasing the effectiveness of the regulatory regime."
The Dodd-Frank law was adopted in the wake of the 2007-2009
financial crisis, when a mortgage-market bubble and excessive
risk-taking on Wall Street led to the worst recession in
decades. The government stepped in with hundreds of billions of
dollars to bail out banks and other companies whose problems
threatened to make things yet worse for the economy.
Plosser said he backed the need for firms to reveal more of
their internal operations to regulators and the public, as that
reduces the risk of contagion between firms as well as the risk
of investor runs. But he warned, as banks have, that the raft of
new rules "raises both compliance costs and enforcement costs"
for the firms.
Without being too specific, he said simpler rules are easier
for firms to follow, improve enforcement by the supervisors, and
help to stabilize the financial system as a whole.
Plosser said, for example, that higher capital requirements
based on a firm's leverage ratio, as opposed to risk-weighted
measures as mandated under Dodd-Frank, might bring about the
same goals of safety and soundness at lower costs.
