May 12 U.S. employers are having trouble finding
workers with the needed skills in science, technology,
engineering and math, a top Federal Reserve official said on
Monday.
"We are seeing a mismatch of skills in the workforce and the
jobs that are being created," Philadelphia Fed President Charles
Plosser said of the so-called STEM-trained workers who are in
high demand.
"Sadly, we are not doing an adequate job of preparing our
workforce for these jobs," he said in remarks prepared for
delivery to a conference on reinventing older communities,
hosted by his branch of the U.S. central bank.
Plosser did not comment directly on monetary policy or the
economic outlook.
He repeated, however, that the labor force participation
rate can drop, as it has, for demographic reasons such as the
mass retirement of the baby boomer generation.
