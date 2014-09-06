By Howard Schneider
| AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. Sept 6
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. Sept 6 Charles Plosser,
president of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank and the loan
dissenter at the Fed's July policy meeting, on Saturday
continued his push for the U.S. central bank to change its
language on interest rate policy to reflect an improving economy
and pave the way for a faster-than expected-interest rate hike.
Plosser, who is known for his longstanding warnings about
potential inflation, said the Fed's steady, accommodative
language had fallen out of step with a strengthening economy.
"We must acknowledge and thus prepare the markets for the
fact that interest rates may begin to increase sooner than
previously anticipated," Plosser said in remarks prepared for
delivery to a group of Pennsylvania community bankers gathered
for their annual convention at this seaside resort.
"I am not suggesting that rates should necessarily be
increased now," said Plosser, who currently is a voter on the
Fed's main policy-setting committee. But "our first task is to
change the language in a way that allows for liftoff sooner than
many now anticipate and sooner than suggested by our current
guidance."
The Fed's policy committee meets later this month in a
session that may see Plosser get his wish. In a recent speech at
the Fed's annual economic conference in Wyoming, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen acknowledged the arguments of those, like Plosser, who
feel the economy - and labor markets in particular - may be
stronger than they appear by some indicators.
Other Fed officials have also become more vocal about the
need for the central bank to begin shifting gears more quickly
from policies set to fight the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis and
recession.
But the data remains ambiguous: growth has rebounded, for
example, but the jobs report for August released on Friday was a
disappointment and offered fodder for those on the Fed who feel
labor markets are not fully healed.
There were indications, however, that some policymakers were
not disturbed by the latest jobs report. Eric Rosengren,
president of the Boston Fed, said Friday afternoon that he sees
the U.S. economy heading toward full employment, though the path
could be faster or slower than currently forecast.
Plosser said that it was difficult for economists to know
the true state of the labor market, and dangerous for the Fed to
weigh employment issues too heavily in its interest rate
decisions.
"Whether you believe that the labor market has fully
recovered or not, it is clear that we have made considerable
progress toward full employment and price stability," Plosser
said. "We are no longer in the depths of a financial crisis nor
is the labor market in the same dire straits it was five years
ago.
"If monetary policy waits until it is certain that the labor
market has fully recovered before beginning to raise rates,
policy will be far behind the curve," he said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Leslie Adler)