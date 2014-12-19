Dec 19 The Federal Reserve should have left
itself more flexibility to raise interest rates sooner should
the U.S. economy continue to improve, a top U.S. central banker
said on Friday.
Instead, the Fed left its rates guidance intact, a decision
that "strongly suggests" that short-term borrowing costs will
not be significantly above their current near-zero levels by
next June, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles
Plosser said in a statement on its website.
Plosser dissented against the Fed's decision Wednesday to
say it will be "patient" on raising interest rates. Fed Chair
Janet Yellen said that language signaled the Fed was unlikely to
raise rates for at least the next couple of policy-making
meetings, all but ruling out any rate hike before April.
"The failure to adjust forward guidance to reflect the
improvement in the outlook for the economy and its continued
reliance on the passage of time as a governing factor in the
decision to increase rates were the underlying factors
warranting my dissent," Plosser said in the statement.
"I believe that waiting too long to initiate a gradual
increase in rates could result in the need for more aggressive
policy in the future, which could lead to unnecessary volatility
and instability."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)