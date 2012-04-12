BRIEF-Corvex's Meister on Pandora-Sirius deal says deal is a new opportunity for Pandora - CNBC
* Corvex's Keith Meister on Pandora-Sirius deal says deal is a new opportunity for Pandora - CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 12 The Federal Reserve should veer away from offering specific calendar dates in its guidance for the path of interest rates, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser said on Thursday.
"I'd like to get us to move away from that and substitute something that's a little more systematic and coherent about how it depends on the economy," Plosser told reporters after a speech to economists.
* Corvex's Keith Meister on Pandora-Sirius deal says deal is a new opportunity for Pandora - CNBC
LONDON, June 9 The agencies responsible for Britain's credit rating said on Friday that inconclusive national elections could impact Brexit negotiations, lead to another snap poll and change the future path of economic policy.