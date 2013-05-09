NEW YORK May 9 Philadelphia Fed President
Charles Plosser said on Thursday he is "not too concerned" about
weaker recent U.S. inflation readings, arguing he expects
Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) measurements to start to
drift back up from close to 1 percent now.
"Obviously if expectations begin to fall or if there is
further pressure on those you'd have to sit back and take
notice," Plosser, a hawkish U.S. central bank official who does
not have a vote on policy this year, told reporters.
"I do believe we have to defend our inflation target (of 2
percent) both on the upside and the downside and it's important
to do so," he added. "But as long as inflation expectations
remain well anchored I'm reasonably comfortable."