NEW YORK Oct 10 One of the Federal Reserve's most hawkish policymakers said on Friday he is "not too concerned" that inflation has remained a bit below the U.S. central bank's 2-percent goal the last couple of years.

Charles Plosser, head of the Philadelphia Fed, said he expects PCE inflation to rise toward the goal, noting it has remained within only a half-percentage point or so away. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)