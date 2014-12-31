Dec 31 A forecasting tool developed by the
Federal Reserve recommends that U.S. interest rates should be
hiked immediately to keep pace with the improving economy,
according to a paper by the soon-to-retire Philadelphia Fed
President Charles Plosser.
Plosser, among the minority of hawkish monetary
policymakers, co-published research showing the Fed-developed
model calls for rates to jump from near zero to 0.5 percent in
the fourth quarter of 2014, and to rise to 1.1 percent by the
second quarter of 2015.
The paper was co-authored by Philadelphia Fed director of
research Michael Dotsey, who is in the running to succeed
Plosser once he steps down on March 1. It recommends a more
aggressive tightening cycle than that predicted by the Fed's
core of officials, who generally see a mid-2015 hike and about a
1-percent federal funds rate by year end, if the economy
continues to strengthen.
"We believe the economy has returned to a more normal
footing and ... our benchmarking indicates that monetary policy
should follow suit," Plosser and Dotsey wrote.
The Fed is taking a more patient approach to its first rate
hike in nearly a decade because U.S. inflation remains weak and
the global economy is slowing. Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggested
in December that no action will be taken for another few months.
Plosser, who has long argued for a rules-based approach to
policy making, showed other more familiar forecasting models
also call for an immediate tightening. Delaying "well into 2015
runs the risk of requiring more aggressive future monetary
policy than would otherwise be needed," he said in the paper.
The so-called Estimated Dynamic Optimization model,
developed by economists at the Fed's Board of Governors and used
internally since 2006, gives a policy rule based on economic
data through the third quarter and does not account for the
recent plunge in oil prices.
It recommends a 2.8-percent federal funds rate by the end of
2017.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by David Gregorio)