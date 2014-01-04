PHILADELPHIA Jan 4 The Federal Reserve could
well consider cutting its bond-buying by more than a $10 billion
monthly increment in the future, Philadelphia Fed President
Charles Plosser said on Saturday, floating $25 billion as a
hypothetical amount.
The U.S. central bank trimmed its quantitative easing
program to $75 billion per month, from $85 billion, at a much
anticipated policy meeting last month, reducing its
extraordinary support for the U.S. economy.
"It's good that we did it," Plosser, a hawkish Fed official,
told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. But "if the
economy continues to grow and strengthen I think that there's no
reason why we shouldn't want to consider speeding the process up
if we can," he said.
"I have no problem with gradually unwinding it, but my
preference would be to move a little quicker and end it sooner
rather than later," Plosser added.