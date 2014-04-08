(Adds comments, background on FOMC decision)
By Jonathan Spicer
PHILADELPHIA, April 8 The Federal Reserve should
be even more specific about when it plans to tighten policies
after it took a step in the right direction last month, a top
U.S. central banker said on Tuesday.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser
said, however, that the central bank is "not even close to
withdrawing support prematurely," when asked by reporters about
longer-term plans. He said the timing of the first rate rise,
which will probably come next year, will be "all about the
data."
After a policy-setting meeting last month, the Fed dropped a
reference to outdated unemployment and inflation levels as a
guide for when it would raise rates. Instead, it said rates will
stay low for a considerable time beyond the end of a stimulative
asset-purchase program, which should wind down later this year.
Giving more detail, the Fed also said it would consider a
rate rise as it approaches its goals of 2 percent inflation and
lower unemployment. But it added that rates may yet stay lower
than their longer-run average "for some time."
"It was an important step," said Plosser, who voted to back
the policy statement. "And I'd like to see us ... refine that
language, make it clearer as to what exactly we mean by that."
"That will be a tricky task, but I think we can make some
progress on that ... (and) be more precise about it," he added.
As it stands, most Fed policymakers expect to raise rates
from near zero some time next year, with private economists
predicting the move will come in mid-2015.
While U.S. unemployment is high at 6.7 percent and inflation
is too low at just over 1 percent, the Fed sees progress.
Plosser said some of the low inflation in the United States
is "transitory," while expectations for inflation remain "well
anchored." He added: "I don't believe ... that buying even more
assets than we are will help our inflation problem."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jan Paschal Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)