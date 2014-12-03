CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 3 The Federal Reserve is at
risk of letting too much data put it "behind the curve" on
raising interest rates, a top Fed official said on Wednesday,
adding that inflation pressures would build the longer the
central bank waited for "lift-off."
"We're always going to get more data. Maybe it will be good
data, maybe bad ... And if you allow that to freeze your
policy-making process, you're always going to be stuck behind
the curve," Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles
Plosser said to reporters after a speech at a luncheon here.
Plosser said that headline inflation figures will rise and
fall, but the most important factor would be inflation
expectations, which he says are well-anchored.
Plosser also said he would like to see the Fed's existing
template for its policy statement "thrown out" at its next
policy-setting meeting this month. He added that the Fed should
start over again with its policy statement in order to more
clearly spell-out its monetary policy, though he conceded that
probably would not happen.
Plosser, who will step down from the Fed in March, said his
biggest worry is that the central bank will wait too long to
raise interest rates at the risk of rising inflation.
"There's the analogy of 'we don't want to shoot until we see
the whites of their eyes.' Well, if you're not careful, since
your eyesight is pretty foggy, you may end up waiting until
you're shooting at the back of their head," Plosser told
reporters.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)