NEW YORK May 8 U.S. policy-makers are still
considering the role of the Federal Reserve's reverse repo
facility for whenever it decides to begin raising short-term
interest rates, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Charles
Plosser said on Thursday.
The U.S. central bank has ramped up its testing of this
program, in which it exchanges Treasuries securities it owns
with cash from banks, money market mutual funds and mortgage
finance agencies to determine the effectiveness of draining
money from financial markets. Less cash in the banking system
would help the Fed achieve its interest rate target.
Some analysts wonder whether the interest rate the Fed pays
on its reverse repos to the participants could become more
important than the traditional interest rate in the federal
funds market where banks lend their excess reserves to one
another.
"The fed funds market is awkward right now because we
flooded it with so much reserves," Plosser told reporters after
a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations here.
Fed policy-makers are discussing how the reverse repo rate,
currently at 0.05 percent, might help them to achieve its rate
target, Plosser said.
He suggested perhaps the reverse repo rate might a
"supplement" rate.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)