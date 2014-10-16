UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
ALLENTOWN, Pa. Oct 16 A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday there are risks in Europe, which is having a "tough time" economically, but he downplayed the possible impact on the U.S. economy and U.S. exports.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told an audience of business and political leaders that he feels "pretty good" about the domestic economy. He added that central banks globally are being asked to do more than they can deliver.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.